Deputies: Woman found with ‘serious injuries’ on James Island road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine what led up to a woman being found hurt on the road Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of an injured person in the road on Woodland Shores Road near Riverland Drive around 5:40 a.m., spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said the woman lives in the area and is in her 30s. She was taken to MUSC with serious injuries.

The extent of her injuries are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or email Sgt. Charles Sebban at csebban@charlestoncounty.org. If you would like to remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

