FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is adding $30,000 to the total reward money for the capture of a convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned.

Jeroid Price was released from prison on March 15, 16 years before he was set to finish his sentence.

A jury convicted Jeroid John Price of the 2002 killing of 22-year-old Carl Smalls, and Judge Reginald Lloyd sentenced him to 35 years behind bars, according to a State Supreme Court ruling.

Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning, who has since retired, signed an order in December that reduced Price’s sentence to 19 years. He then sealed that order.

Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the state Supreme Court to review the manner in which the court order was issued, arguing the lower court violated proper procedure. Price’s attorney, Rep. Todd Rutherford, said the early release was granted because Price assisted the state corrections department by alerting them to the escape of another inmate and also assisted detention officers during prison fights, potentially saving lives.

Rutherford said he asked the motion be kept secret to protect Price’s safety both inside the prison and after his release, fearing he would be attacked for cooperating with authorities.

Wilson argued to the state’s Supreme Court the release was done without properly notifying the victim’s family and without a proper hearing. He told the court the state failed in this process.

After hearing oral arguments, the high court overturned the early release in a 3-2 vote in late April.

The FBI says Price has ties to New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and New Mexico.

The additional reward money from the FBI brings the total reward to $60,000.

