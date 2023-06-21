SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive

Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash" Smalls Jr. at a Columbia club and sentenced to 35 years in prison.(South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI is adding $30,000 to the total reward money for the capture of a convicted killer whose early release from prison was overturned.

Jeroid Price was released from prison on March 15, 16 years before he was set to finish his sentence.

A jury convicted Jeroid John Price of the 2002 killing of 22-year-old Carl Smalls, and Judge Reginald Lloyd sentenced him to 35 years behind bars, according to a State Supreme Court ruling.

Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning, who has since retired, signed an order in December that reduced Price’s sentence to 19 years. He then sealed that order.

Attorney General Alan Wilson asked the state Supreme Court to review the manner in which the court order was issued, arguing the lower court violated proper procedure. Price’s attorney, Rep. Todd Rutherford, said the early release was granted because Price assisted the state corrections department by alerting them to the escape of another inmate and also assisted detention officers during prison fights, potentially saving lives.

Rutherford said he asked the motion be kept secret to protect Price’s safety both inside the prison and after his release, fearing he would be attacked for cooperating with authorities.

Wilson argued to the state’s Supreme Court the release was done without properly notifying the victim’s family and without a proper hearing. He told the court the state failed in this process.

After hearing oral arguments, the high court overturned the early release in a 3-2 vote in late April.

The FBI says Price has ties to New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and New Mexico.

The additional reward money from the FBI brings the total reward to $60,000.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
As Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say the storm...
Tropical Storm Bret moving westward across the tropical Atlantic

Latest News

The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs toddler who drowned in swimming pool
In an open letter, the American Heritage Association is calling on the city of Charleston to...
Group calls on city of Charleston to find home for Calhoun monument
VIDEO: Group calls on city of Charleston to find home for Calhoun monument
Gov. Henry McMaster praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a lower court ruling that...
McMaster issues statement on Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood ruling
VIDEO: Police searching for missing 12-year-old