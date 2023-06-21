SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Gas leak closes portion of Dorchester Road

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews in Dorchester County have a section of Dorchester Road closed Wednesday morning as they respond to a gas leak in the area.

Dorchester County officials say the Department of Transportation is setting up road closure signs at Dorchester Road and Old Trolley Road and Dorchester Road at Ashborough Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

As of 11 a.m., officials do not have an estimate on reopening.

Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer says Dominion crews responded to an area of Dorchester Road and Shady Lane around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line doing excavation work.

Fischer says crews are working to secure the line.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

