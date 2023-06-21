FIRST ALERT: Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Berkeley County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Berkeley County after radar detected s severe storm.

The warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m.

At 2:34 p.m., radar spotted a severe thunderstorm near Old Santee Canal State Park, moving northeast at 15 mph. The storm could produce 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

FIRST ALERT// 2:20pm // Strong storm moving through Berkeley County with dime to penny sized hail reported in Moncks Corner. Lots of lightning and downpours are accompanying this cell, and head indoors! #scwx #chswx pic.twitter.com/pKqDwq2tjT — Meteorologist Dorien Minor (@MinorWX) June 21, 2023

Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Wind could damage trees and powerlines.

Locations under the warning include: Moncks Corner, Saint Stephen, Bonneau, Jamestown, Southern Lake Moultrie, Northern Lake Moultrie, Bonneau Beach, Old Santee Canal State Park, and Pinopolis.

