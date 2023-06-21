Man detained after barricading himself in downtown apartment, officials say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department have detained a suspect after he barricaded himself in a downtown apartment Wednesday.

Police said a wanted man ran into an apartment in Cromwell Alley.

Nearby apartments were evacuated out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement responded, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Authorities shut down Queen Street at Franklin Street and Beaufain Street at Wilson Street.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.