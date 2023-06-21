Old Piggly Wiggly plan deferral could cost taxpayers more than $600K

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council’s decision to defer or postpone action on a proposed project on the site of the Old Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley could cost taxpayers well over $600,000.

During the Tuesday night meeting, city council members considered three options for the property along Sumar Street in a debate that lasted for several hours. The city ultimately referred the project back to its community development committee in a move that has disappointed some West Ashley locals.

But the city had entered into an agreement with Landmark Enterprises for the venture. The deferral could mean taxpayers may have pay around $660,000 to Landmark Enterprises to break the agreement.

The original vote for the site’s Option 1, which included underground parking and would have cost $45 million, failed after ending in a 6-6 tie. Council then voted to defer it back to the committee for another look.

The three options for the mixed-use project featured restaurants and city offices, but each contained a different option for parking. The project is now in limbo with no clear path forward.

Council Member Stephen Bowden said the vote let down West Ashley.

“Six years into a process to have really no agreement about what the program would even be is really just what people despise about government,” Bowden said. “It’s unfortunately what we’re delivering for the people of West Ashley today.”

However, Council Member Kevin Shealy said one of his concerns for voting against the project regarded funding for the underground parking garage.

“[The] $23 million could really be used to revitalize West Ashley, but instead, we’re going to be paying a note,” Shealy said. “It’s going to take us over 20 years to pay back that $23 million for parking that’s going to be used by businesses that are going to make a profit off of this.”

Landmark Enterprises has not yet returned requests for comment to see if they plan to break the agreement with the city.

Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement on the vote:

Since 2018, more than a thousand of our residents have worked hard to create and support the revitalization plan they wanted for West Ashley. Last night, some of our council members decided to just throw that citizen-led plan in the trash. That was wrong. I intend to keep fighting every day until our West Ashley residents get the plan they asked for and deserve.

