SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

One80 Place to hold demolition ceremony to build new affordable housing

The new apartments will be located at 563 Meeting Street, and are set to hold 70 units of affordable housing.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Paving the way for affordable housing, One80 Place has announced it will be holding a demolition ceremony to create a space that will do just that.

The new apartments will be located at 563 Meeting Street, and are set to hold 70 units of affordable housing.

Officials say the six-story mixed-used living space will include a Family shelter, a small cafe and offices to provide supportive services.

One80 Place says the apartments are for people with a history of homelessness who may need ongoing supportive services.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone,” One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux said. “The combination of a new family shelter with private suites, as opposed to congregate living and 70 units of affordable housing makes 573 Meeting Street unique as it provides two solutions to end homelessness. The impact of this project will be profound and long lasting”

They say no tenant will pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities which will truly make these apartments affordable.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

VIDEO: One80 Place to hold demolition ceremony to build new affordable housing
Charleston City Council is set to vote Tuesday on one of three plans to redevelop the site of...
Vote on future of former West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site deferred
VIDEO: Council defers vote on Piggly Wiggly site
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting