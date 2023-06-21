One80 Place to hold demolition ceremony to build new affordable housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Paving the way for affordable housing, One80 Place has announced it will be holding a demolition ceremony to create a space that will do just that.

The new apartments will be located at 563 Meeting Street, and are set to hold 70 units of affordable housing.

Officials say the six-story mixed-used living space will include a Family shelter, a small cafe and offices to provide supportive services.

One80 Place says the apartments are for people with a history of homelessness who may need ongoing supportive services.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone,” One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux said. “The combination of a new family shelter with private suites, as opposed to congregate living and 70 units of affordable housing makes 573 Meeting Street unique as it provides two solutions to end homelessness. The impact of this project will be profound and long lasting”

They say no tenant will pay more than 30% of their income on rent and utilities which will truly make these apartments affordable.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.