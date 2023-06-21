SC Lottery
Police: Man dies in reported drowning on Pawleys Island

The Goergetown County Coroner's Office is investigating the drowning of a 70-year-old man on Pawleys Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island Wednesday.

The Pawleys Island Police Department says they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. for the drowning. Officers and a crew with Midway Fire Rescue found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The Georgetown County Coroner has not yet released the identity of the man.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

