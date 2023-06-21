SC Lottery
Police searching for missing 12-year-old

Jawan Brown was last seen in West Ashley on Tuesday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jawan Brown was last seen Tuesday in the West Ashley area, police said.

Police said he also has ties to the Bridgeview and Eastside areas of downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422.

