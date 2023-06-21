Police searching for missing 12-year-old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jawan Brown was last seen Tuesday in the West Ashley area, police said.

Jawan Brown was last seen in West Ashley Tuesday. (Charleston Police Department)

Police said he also has ties to the Bridgeview and Eastside areas of downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the on-duty detective at 843-720-2422.

