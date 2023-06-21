SC Lottery
Report: Car crashes into home after Summerville police pursuit

Summerville Police say officers were involved in a pursuit that ended with one of the cars crashing into a house on Wednesday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says officers were involved in a pursuit that ended with one of the cars crashing into a house on Wednesday.

An officer was patrolling near a grocery store on North Main Street when they observed three vehicles driving behind the business, according to a report. The officer said due to the “unusual behavior,” he followed them, which resulted in the three cars fleeing from the parking lot and running through a stop sign, the report states.

The officer continued to follow the cars onto South Main Street. The report states they reached speeds up to 100 mph. The officer lost the vehicles on Pine Grove Road, and when returning to the street, they noticed one of the cars had wrecked into a house’s fireplace.

The officer saw a man standing on the front porch wearing all black and stated that after advising him to put his hands up, the man ran away.

Police say no arrests have been made, and they’re continuing to investigate.

