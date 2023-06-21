SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sen. Graham discusses abortion, Hunter Biden during stop in Lowcountry

Sen. Graham was in Mount Pleasant to talk about various topics that have been making national headlines, including abortion in the state of South Carolina.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was in the Lowcountry on Monday.

Sen. Graham was in Mount Pleasant to talk about various topics that have been making national headlines, including abortion in the state of South Carolina.

“I’ll introduce legislation soon, creating a national minimum standard of 15 weeks. At 15 weeks a baby can feel pain, they suck their thumb. Forty-seven of 50 European nations limit abortion on demand from 12 to 15 weeks. So, I think as a nation I want to be aligned with Europe, not North Korea and Iran and China to allow abortion on demand at the moment of birth,” Graham said.

In May, Judge Clifton Newman put a temporary halt on South Carolina’s six weeks ban until the state Supreme Court can review the measures.

Graham also shared his thoughts on President Biden’s son being charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime.

Graham also shared his thoughts on President Biden’s son being charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony firearm crime.

“This has taken over four years, and to wind up with tax evasion and a gun charge there will be a lot of questions. And the one question that people ask, ‘is this a sweetheart deal?’ I don’t know, but I look forward to hearing the explanation from the U.S. attorney involved,” Graham said.

Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to those charges in a court filing revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
As Tropical Storm Bret continues to move through the Atlantic Ocean, forecasters say the storm...
Tropical Storm Bret moving westward across the tropical Atlantic
Anchor Shelbey Roberts, right, joins the "Live 5 News This Morning" team.
Live 5 News welcomes new morning anchor
The family a Dallas Stoller, one of Bowen Turner’s alleged sexual assault victims, says...
Bowen Turner’s victim’s family breaks silence after prosecutors said to be quiet

Latest News

Praising collaboration and cooperation with the state's General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster...
McMaster announces state budget vetoes, praises collaboration
County officials said ensuring there was no county wide tax increase was one of their biggest...
Charleston Co. expected to pass budget with tax increases for some districts
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The first reading was approved during a special meeting called Tuesday afternoon, after the...
School board approves first reading of budget with huge raises for teachers