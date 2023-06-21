State approves $2.2 million to fund Dorchester Parks walkway project

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina has approved funding for a project that would allow visitors to access both a park and a new library via a common pathway.

The project to connect several Dorchester County parks and amenities will receive $2.2 million in state funding and will give the public the opportunity to access both Ashley River Park and the new Oakbrook Library through a path going underneath Bacons Bridge Road.

The goal in creating the plan was to give visitors a safe and accessible way to enjoy as many amenities as possible.

Once built, the library will be an added feature to the fishing docks, trails, play areas and large event spaces Ashley River Park has to offer.

Community leaders say the project was a decade-long discussion with many ideas on the table.

The decision to put the walkway under the bridge was to keep community members away from the busy highway and act as an accessible feature for people of all ages and those with disabilities.

“We tried to create a place where you have something to do, and you have a place here,” Dorchester County Councilmember Jay Byars said. “It’s really important to us to create as much accessibility as possible for everybody. Whether you’re in a wheelchair or you’re five years old and got a lot of energy, we’re going to be able to get you back and forth.”

Byars said the council is also working on a project that would build a pedestrian bridge and connect Ashley River Park to Rosebrock Park.

The pathway project will need a final review and approval from SCDOT before construction can begin.

