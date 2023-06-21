Stingrays trade Reddekopp to Kalamazoo

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced on Tuesday that defenseman Chaz Reddekopp has been dealt to the Kalamazoo Wings to complete an initial trade from March 15 that brought forward Max Humitz to the Lowcountry.

Reddekopp recently completed his second season with the Stingrays, tallying 19 points on two goals and 17 assists in 68 regular season games with South Carolina. During the 2022-23 campaign, the native of West Kelowna, BC suited up for 51 games, recording a career-best 14 points on one goal and 13 assists. Additionally, Reddekopp was the first Stingray in franchise history to be named the ECHL Community Service Award recipient for his work in the community last season.

Upcoming ECHL Important Dates

June 22 - Season-Ending Rosters due

June 23 - First day to sign Players for the 2023-24 Season

July 7 - Qualifying Offers due

The Stingrays will open the 2023-24 campaign on October 21 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

