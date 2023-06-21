Vote on future of former West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site deferred

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After almost three hours of heated discussion, the Charleston City Council voted to defer discussions about the development of a site in West Ashley.

Council members weighed in on three options, with different parking designs to replace the Old Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley off of Sumar Street.

Three development proposals were being debated, each very different in terms of the type of parking and amenity space they provide.

The first, and most popular with the public, failed with a split vote.

It was the most expensive out of the three options with a $45 million price tag.

The plan had an underground parking lot built and the most amount of space for businesses, outdoor areas and a civic building.

Before the votes, council members brought up several concerns, including the lack of communication about what kinds of businesses would go there.

Some also voiced it could have a financial burden on taxpayers, as the city could need more money once the project begins to maintain the infrastructure.

No word on when the project will be taken up again.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.