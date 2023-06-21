SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Vote on future of former West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site deferred

After almost three hours of heated discussion, the Charleston City Council voted to defer discussions about the development of a site in West Ashley.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After almost three hours of heated discussion, the Charleston City Council voted to defer discussions about the development of a site in West Ashley.

Council members weighed in on three options, with different parking designs to replace the Old Piggly Wiggly in West Ashley off of Sumar Street.

Three development proposals were being debated, each very different in terms of the type of parking and amenity space they provide.

The first, and most popular with the public, failed with a split vote.

It was the most expensive out of the three options with a $45 million price tag.

The plan had an underground parking lot built and the most amount of space for businesses, outdoor areas and a civic building.

Before the votes, council members brought up several concerns, including the lack of communication about what kinds of businesses would go there.

Some also voiced it could have a financial burden on taxpayers, as the city could need more money once the project begins to maintain the infrastructure.

No word on when the project will be taken up again.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

VIDEO: Council defers vote on Piggly Wiggly site
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
VIDEO: Johns Island medical development, businesses concept approved to move forward
Charleston County School District says they’ve seen a significant percent drop in behavioral...
Charleston Co. School District sees decline in discipline problems