Welcome to Summer! More heat, more humidity, more rain.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer officially begins at 10:58 this morning! Our weather pattern of recent days continues as an area of low pressure sits and spins across Southeast keeping periods of clouds and storms in the forecast. We’ll start with sunshine today but isolated showers and storms will be possible through late morning. A better rain chance will develop from lunchtime through the afternoon as we combine the tropical moisture with the seabreeze and heating of the day. The heaviest, and most widespread storms, are likely inland this afternoon but rain will be a possibility all the way to the beaches through this evening. The ‘anytime, anywhere it could rain’ weather pattern will continue through Friday before the low finally exits the area and drier air moves in. The expectation is for a return to a more typical summertime pattern, with scattered storms in the afternoon and evening only, taking shape over the weekend. With more sunshine, hotter days are expected by the weekend.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret may strengthen close to a hurricane later today before it begins to weaken as it crosses the Lesser Antilles and heads toward the Caribbean this weekend. Bret is expected to dissipate by Saturday or Sunday over the central Caribbean. The tropical wave following Bret is likely to become a tropical depression, or storm, over the next 24 to 48 hours. Neither of these storms pose a threat to the United States.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 84.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

