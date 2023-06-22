SC Lottery
93-year-old to speak about lawsuit filed against her by developer

By Steven Ardary and Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 93-year-old woman who says a developer has filed a lawsuit against her to force her to sell land will speak to reporters Thursday afternoon.

Josephine Wright claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.

Wright, her daughter and her attorney will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. in front of Hilton Head’s City Hall to talk about the legal battle she faces.

Bailey Point Investment Group filed a lawsuit against Wright last month after Wright says she refused to sell her home to make way for a 29-acre, 147-unit development.

However, court documents filed by the developer tell a different story, alleging Wright has impeded progress on the development by leaving her personal property, including a satellite and a shed, on their property.

Court documents state the items have “significantly delayed and hindered” the development of the property.

A 93-year-old Hilton Head woman is being sued by a developer who alleges she left personal property on the land they purchased.(Beaufort County Courthouse)

Wright says her family were escaped slaves freed by Union soldiers and that the land at the center of the lawsuit has been in her family since just after the Civil War.

In a counterclaim, Wright’s attorneys allege Bailey Point Investment approached Wright about selling the property and was denied.

Court documents claim the developer “began a consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass” to try and force the sale.

In May, the developer filed a response to the counterclaim asking for it to be dismissed because there was no claim for which a relief can be granted.

