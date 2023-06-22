An organization breaks ground to build affordable apartments for the homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seventy affordable housing apartments are on their way to Meeting Street.

One80 Place is working to end homelessness in the Lowcountry.

Thursday morning the organization held a demolition ceremony to pave the way for a six-story mixed used living space that will include a family shelter, small café and offices to provide supportive services to those with a history of homelessness.

These apartments will be different from other shelters as it is a combination of a family shelter with private suites instead of communal living.

Stacey Denaux, the CEO of One80 Place, says no tenant will pay more than 30% of their income in rent and utilities and they can stay as long as they want.

“The 70 units that we’re building are permanent apartments so that you can live there. You sign a lease just like any of the other apartments we’re seeing built up around our community,” Denaux says. “We hope people will progress and become even more stable. Maybe they don’t want to live there for 10 years but if they want to, they can renew their lease just like any other apartment. So the idea is you move on as you want to. You’re not on a timeline that we create. This is your home your as long as you want it to be.”

This project is not just special to One80 but also to everyone involved.

“It’s a different level you know we live to build, we build for everybody but to do something like this and it’s going to bring so much good to the community we’re just really happy to be a part of the project,” Tim McIntosh, the director of operations at Choate Construction, says.

“A lot of people came together with an idea and one person gets somebody else involved who gets somebody else involved and we kind of all stuck through it this entire time and it’s really just a testimonial to if you have the will, you can make something happen,” Richard Gowe, the Charleston office leader at LS3P, says.

One80 expects the apartments to be ready within two years.

