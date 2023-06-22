Charleston Co. Superintendent making $275K plus thousands in incentives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District’s new superintendent has been offered a two-year contract making an annual base of $275,000.

The district’s Board of Trustees approved Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday.

Gallien’s term will start on July 1 and end on June 30, 2025. At the end of the contract, the district may, as an option, extend the agreement for an additional year.

“The Superintendent agrees to devote his full working time and attention to his position and to carry out the duties and responsibilities assigned to him in a faithful, diligent, and responsible manner,” the contract states.

His starting annual base salary is $275,000. Following the first year, his salary will increase by two percent for each subsequent year.

It’s unclear if this is the highest-paid salary for a Charleston County School District superintendent.

Don Kennedy, the district’s former Superintendent was making $246,595.10. Dr. Geritta Postlewait, who was the superintendent until December 29, 2021 when she resigned, was making $241,993.86.

Gallien is entitled to all benefits including health, disability and life insurance. He’s getting 20 days of annual leave per term, according to the contract.

Other benefits include a $1,000 automobile allowance for mileage reimbursement, a cell phone, laptop or iPad, $10,000 in relocation expenses and $3,000 per month for the first three months for a housing allowance.

The contract states the district may terminate the agreement for “cause” at any time upon written notice to the Superintendent. The district also may terminate the Agreement at any time and for any reason, or no reason, with a written notice within 60 days. The superintendent may terminate the Agreement at any time and for any reason, or no reason, upon a 90-day written notice to the district.

There was a monthslong national search for the district’s new superintendent, and there has been some controversy with the decision and concerns voiced about the overall transparency of the search.

Advocates say they wish the board had been more open and honest about the process.

Gallien was the last of three finalists after two others dropped out following their names being leaked on social media ahead of an announcement.

