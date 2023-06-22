SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, of West Columbia, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Ridgeway said Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the current, when he was overtaken by the current.

The Pawleys Island Police Department says they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. Officers and a crew with Midway Fire Rescue found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Officers with the Charleston Police Department have detained a suspect after he barricaded...
Man detained after barricading himself in downtown apartment, officials say
Deputies responded to a report of an injured person in the road on Woodland Shores Road near...
Deputies: Woman found with ‘serious injuries’ on James Island road

Latest News

Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jail videos
RAW VIDEO: LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: 93-year-old holds news conference on land dispute
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
WATCH LIVE: 93-year-old to speak about lawsuit filed against her by developer