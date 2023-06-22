Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a 9-year-old boy whose grandfather died trying to save him from drowning is expected to make a full recovery after the ordeal.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the child has been released from the hospital.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Darrell Lambert, of West Columbia, died at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said. Ridgeway said Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the current, when he was overtaken by the current.

The Pawleys Island Police Department says they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. Officers and a crew with Midway Fire Rescue found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

