Community input needed for proposed Carolina Park & Park Avenue trail

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in the Carolina Park and Park West area of Mount Pleasant could soon see a new multi-use trail.

The proposed trail would run from Park West Boulevard, through the roundabout at Carolina Park, then run through Carolina Park and out to US-17.

The project team held a community input meeting to show people who live in the area renderings of the path and get their feedback on Wednesday night.

The project manager James Aton said the biggest question he has gotten regarding proposed multi-use trail in the Park West, Carolina Park area, is “when are we going to actually see it?”

He says he’s glad so many residents have shown interest in the trail.

“Presenting the concept of this as part of the Mount Pleasant Way, then seeking input on the path, amenities, sidewalk, streetlights, water fountains, things of that nature.” Aton said.

This trail is part of the long-planned Mount Pleasant Way Project in town. Officials with the project say the goal of the Mount Pleasant Way plan is to eventually have 47 miles of multi-use trails that reach all over town.

Aton says as of right now, about 39% of the Mount Pleasant Way Project either complete or tied to imminent projects.

The proposed trail in north Mount Pleasant is one that’s wider than a normal sidewalk, about 10-12 feet.

Aton said it will be about a mile and half, with mostly commercial properties along the trail.

The neighborhood livability division chief and Mount Pleasant resident, Liz Boyles, says she wants anyone in the Mount Pleasant area to know this path isn’t just for people who live in Carolina Park or Park West.

“We’ve already seen a lot of those come into this area, but I’m told some more restaurants like a Mexican place and an ice cream shop have been discussed too,” Boyles said.

Aton says some stores in the area have already agreed to give some right-of-way land to allow the trail.

“This segment made too much sense because commercial properties benefit from additional foot traffic, outreach, they’ve been very supportive of the project,” Aton said.

Right now, the project team wants to get input from the public by the end of July so they can apply for green belt funds.

“We’ve never had something like this in Mount Pleasant,” Boyles said. “We’ve had neighborhood parks and community parks, which are wonderful spaces. But this will enable us to connect those and people within the communities around them to get there more safely without necessarily having to get in the card.”

Once funding is acquired, Aton says they aren’t sure when folks will see the path. However, he predicts it will be somewhere between 5 to 15 years.

