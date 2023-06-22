SC Lottery
Coroner: 70-year-old drowned trying to help grandson struggling with current

The Goergetown County Coroner's Office is investigating the drowning of a 70-year-old man on Pawleys Island.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County coroner has identified a 70-year-old man who drowned while trying to help his grandson on Pawleys Island.

Darrell Lambert, from West Columbia, was pronounced dead at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital, Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

Ridgeway said Lambert was attempting to help his grandson, who was struggling with the current, when he was overtaken by the current.

The Pawleys Island Police Department says they were called to the Shell Road beach access around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the drowning. Officers and a crew with Midway Fire Rescue found a man who was being given first aid by Samaritans.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

