Coroner IDs victim in Berkeley Co. ATV crash

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Beaufort man died in a crash involving an ATV a week ago.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Beaufort man died in a crash involving an ATV last week.

Thomas Henderson, 25, of Beaufort died from injuries he received when the ATV he was riding struck a deer on Lebanon Road in Ridgeville on June 14, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

