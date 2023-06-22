Coroner IDs victim in Berkeley Co. ATV crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Beaufort man died in a crash involving an ATV last week.

Thomas Henderson, 25, of Beaufort died from injuries he received when the ATV he was riding struck a deer on Lebanon Road in Ridgeville on June 14, Coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

