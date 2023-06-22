Deputies arrest man in Dorchester Manor shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Hanahan man is being charged with murder after a deadly shooting last week.

Savion Avante Scott, 20, of Hanahan, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. near 156 Dorchester Manor Blvd. in North Charleston on June 16.

The victim, Thomas Anthony Carter, 21, died at the hospital from injuries related to the shooting, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Deputies located Scott Wednesday night and arrested him, Carson said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Hanahan Police Department, City of Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department assisted the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-873-5111 or 843-832-0350. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

