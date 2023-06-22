SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies arrest man in Dorchester Manor shooting

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Hanahan man is being charged with murder after a deadly shooting last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says a Hanahan man is being charged with murder after a deadly shooting last week.

Savion Avante Scott, 20, of Hanahan, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.

The shooting happened at around 4:15 p.m. near 156 Dorchester Manor Blvd. in North Charleston on June 16.

The victim, Thomas Anthony Carter, 21, died at the hospital from injuries related to the shooting, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers.

Deputies located Scott Wednesday night and arrested him, Carson said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Hanahan Police Department, City of Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department assisted the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 843-873-5111 or 843-832-0350. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

The A.I. software promises to detect concealed weapons while ignoring common everyday items...
Report shows A.I. weapons detectors used in schools are not always effective
After more than two decades of planning and building, the International African American Museum...
‘A more complete telling of history’: IAAM to open for public viewing
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
VIDEO: Deputies arrest man in Dorchester Manor shooting