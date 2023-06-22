FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression Four joins Bret in the Atlantic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Four formed in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday morning as islands in the Caribbean braced for the impact of Tropical Storm Bret.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said that while it’s likely the storm will become Tropical Storm Cindy in the coming days, it is unlikely to impact the United States.

⚠️TROPICAL DEPRESSION 4 FORMS IN ATLANTIC!



Tropical Depression Four joins Tropical Storm Bret in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Caribbean. TD 4 is likely to become Tropical Storm Cindy but will take a different path. Cindy may eventually weaken as it turns north of Caribbean. pic.twitter.com/wpBkpZqBOv — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) June 22, 2023

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 41.1 West and moving west near 12 mph. Forecasters say the storm is expected to turn toward the northwest in the coming days.

On the forecast track, the storm is expected to remain east of the northern Leeward Islands through the weekend.

Tropical Depression Four had maximum sustained winds estimated around 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the few days and it is expected to become a tropical storm in a day or so. The estimated central pressure is 1007 mb or 29.74 inches.

Bret forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rains to Leeward Islands Thursday

Tropical Storm Bret continued its trek into the Caribbean Sea on Thursday as it threatens to bring high winds and heavy rains across parts of the Leeward Islands on Thursday. The forecast triggered tropical storm watches and warnings across the islands.

Bret gained some strength overnight with wind speeds increasing to near 70 mph as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

As of 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.7 North, longitude 56.6 West. Bret is moving west at near 15 mph and is expected to move in the same direction with an increase in speed during the next few days.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

Despite gaining in intensity overnight, forecasters little change in strength as the storm approaches the Lesser Antilles. Weakening is anticipated to begin Thursday night or Friday and the system is likely to dissipate over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night, forecasters said.

Tropical storm force winds from Bret extend up to 115 miles from the center, especially to the north.

The estimated central pressure is 996 mb or 29.42 inches.

