Georgetown man almost throws away winning lottery ticket

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a Georgetown man almost threw away a winning ticket worth thousands of dollars.

They say the winner told lottery officials that he was cleaning out his car when he found what he thought was a losing lottery ticket.

Before throwing the $2 scratch-off in the trash, he looked at it again and realized that it was a top prize winner of $30,000, lottery officials say.

“It took my breath away,” he said. “Good thing I double checked it.”

The winner says he plans to celebrate his good luck and new found fortune with his children.

The winner left one top prize of $30,000 in the Cash Club game at odds of 1 in 640,000, according to lottery officials.

Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket, they say.

