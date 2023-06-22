SC Lottery
Girl with autism kicked out of theater for singing, dancing gets a special showing

A little girl with autism got a special movie showing after her mother said they were previously kicked out of a theater for singing and dancing. (Source: WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A 4-year-old girl who was kicked out of a movie theater for singing and dancing got a special showing of Disney’s live-action movie, “The Little Mermaid.”

A few weeks ago, Vanessa Cain says she and her daughter Dani were kicked out of a showing of the movie at the Cinemark in the Meadowbrook Mall because Dani was singing and dancing during the movie.

Dani was recently diagnosed with autism, and her mom says “The Little Mermaid” movie has brought out her voice in her own way.

“You know with “The Little Mermaid “ she [the main character] doesn’t have a voice, and she has to learn how to communicate without one, just like Dani,” Cain said.

Dani’s mom was upset by the previous incident and shared the story on Facebook, and it soon went viral.

A few days after the post was shared, a date was set up for Dani and other people with special needs to see the movie together.

Dani was able to sing and dance on June 17 at Tygart Valley Cinemas.

“I got to sit down and enjoy the movie. I didn’t have to worry about other people, and I didn’t have to worry about whether or not you know she was going to get yelled at or judged,” Cain explained.

She added the theater was full of people singing and dancing.

While the original incident of being kicked out was upsetting, Cain said it brought up an important topic.

“What happened was not correct. You know what happened was wrong. You know, not only because she does have a disability, but because it’s a children’s movie, and it was made for kids. I think that it’s opened up a lot of people’s eyes that West Virginia doesn’t have a lot of accommodations for children on the spectrum,” she explained.

Cain said she is hoping this will encourage more people to hold events that give people with disabilities the chance to have fun in a safe environment.

She thanked everyone who made Dani’s magical day special.

