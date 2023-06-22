SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

International African American Museum to hold opening worship service Thursday

With its official opening five days away, the International African American Museum will cohost a multi-faith worship service to celebrate the museum's opening.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With its official opening five days away, the International African American Museum will cohost a multi-faith worship service Thursday night to celebrate the new facility.

The service is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Morris Brown AME Church, located at 13 Morris Street in downtown Charleston.

Speakers will include Dr. Tonya Matthews, the president and CEO of the museum; Bishop Samuel Green, and the Rev. DeMatt Jenkins, the museum’s director of education and engagement for faith-based communities.

Thursday night’s service is one of several scheduled over the next few days leading up to the museum’s opening.

The museum is set to open to the public on Tuesday and tickets for the first day are already sold out. A vision of former Charleston Mayor Joe Riley and endorsed by U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, it is a facility that has been almost a quarter-century in the making.

Riley and Clyburn assembled a group that included members of the community and leaders in historic preservation and tourism, and academics.

The museum, which now stands at Gadsden’s Wharf, has a goal of honoring the untold stories of the African American journey at one of the nation’s most sacred sites. Gadsden’s Wharf is the place where an estimated 45% of enslaved Africans entered the country.

It features an African Ancestors Memorial Garden at its entrance. The garden is designed to reflect on the significance of the site.

The museum’s website promises “an unvarnished story of the international African American experience.”

Live 5 News will air a special, “I am Charleston,” Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. that features the people who helped make the dream of the museum a reality and what you can expect on opening day. The program will air on WCSC-TV and wherever you stream Live 5 News.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

The A.I. software promises to detect concealed weapons while ignoring common everyday items...
Report shows A.I. weapons detectors used in schools are not always effective
After more than two decades of planning and building, the International African American Museum...
‘A more complete telling of history’: IAAM to open for public viewing
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Savion Avante Scott, 20, of Hanahan, is charged with murder, according to Lt. Rick Carson.
Deputies arrest man in Dorchester Manor shooting
VIDEO: Deputies arrest man in Dorchester Manor shooting