SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster,...
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J. Trump is facing 37 counts related to the mishandling and retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. He plead not guilty to the charges in Miami federal court earlier Tuesday, alongside his co-defendant, valet Walt Nauta, and was released on his own recognizance without having to pay bail. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday night that it had begun turning over evidence to former President Donald Trump’s legal team as his lawyers prepare a defense to charges that he illegally retained classified documents.

The evidence includes transcripts of grand jury testimony taken in both Washington and Florida, copies of closed-circuit television footage obtained by the government and copies of interviews of Trump “conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained” by the prosecution team of special counsel Jack Smith.

The interviews include an audio-recorded July 2021 meeting with a writer and publisher at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in which Trump, according to the indictment, showed and described a Pentagon “plan of attack” that he said was prepared for him by the Defense Department. Also turned over to Trump’s lawyers are public statements he made that are referenced in the indictment.

Trump was indicted this month on 37 felony charges, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act that accuse him of willfully retaining national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The sharing of information and evidence between parties is routine in a court case so that lawyers can prepare a defense. Earlier this week, a federal magistrate imposed a protective order to restrict the public disclosure of evidence that Trump receives through the information-sharing process, known as discovery.

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, set an initial trial date of Aug. 14, though that date is expected to slip considerably given the complicated disputes ahead over the scope of evidence in the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool

Latest News

The proposed trail would run from Park West Boulevard, through the roundabout at Carolina Park,...
Community input needed for proposed Carolina Park & Park Avenue trail
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Coroner IDs victim in Berkeley Co. ATV crash
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on...
Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark
At 2:34 p.m., radar spotted a severe thunderstorm near Old Santee Canal State Park, moving...
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Berkeley County