SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘A major step forward’: Lowcountry solicitor weighs in on bond reform law

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on bond reform into law this week, and a...
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on bond reform into law this week, and a Lowcountry solicitor says it’s a step in the right direction.(Mary Green)
By Melissa Rademaker
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on bond reform into law this week, and a Lowcountry solicitor says it’s a step in the right direction.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has been pushing for stricter bond laws. She says it’s a good first step in keeping certain violent criminals off the streets.

The top prosecutor for Charleston and Berkeley Counties thinks there is still work to be done in terms of holding bondsmen accountable and addressing certain actions as violent crimes.

“It’s a little like Whack-a-Mole. You know, we’ve created and gotten some really good legislation passed, and we’ll have to see what other problems that develop as a result of that, or that may have been overlooked in the legislation, but it was a good bipartisan effort,” Wilson says.

The bill, signed into law on Tuesday, addresses a few areas of how the bond system works. Judges set bonds for accused people who aren’t a flight risk or danger to the community. The judge will decide those standards and then set an amount of bond money and rules the person must pay in part and follow to be let out of jail before trial.

The new law revokes bond for anyone who commits a violent crime while out on bond for originally a violent crime. On the second offense, the person goes to jail and stays there until their time in court. In court, they will now face an additional felony charge with up to five years of prison time for committing a second violent crime while on bond. If convicted of the violent bond violation, they won’t get any credit for time already served either.

“As far as space goes, it’s not an issue in Charleston County. It is an issue in Berkeley County. And so, we’re going to have to also think about making room for the violent offenders and I’ve talked about this before we can do this surgically. We can do this wisely,” Wilson says.

She believes carefully looking at the cases before them, using the new law and streamlining lower-level crimes will be efficient.

“We’re looking at low level offenders and moving those cases quicker. We also have started screening low level offenders, cases that ultimately often get dismissed because of lack of evidence. We’re looking at those quicker so that we can move those people through the jail,” Wilson says.

She says there is still work to be done when it comes to certain offenses and dealing with bond company roles.

“It addresses a narrow set of offenders, those who commit crimes that are classified as violent. There are still some crimes out there that aren’t statutorily violent, but that you and I when we hear about them, domestic violence, strong armed robbery, things like that, that the general public says well that person’s violent too. You know, we may need to add some things to these bills,” Wilson explains.

South Carolina’s definition of violent crimes includes offenses of murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, voluntary manslaughter, trafficking, certain negligence resulting in death, and a variety of other specifics crimes.

“We still need to do some more with repeat gun offenders. Hands on people who continually to illegally possess firearms. The Governor and I and Speaker Smith are big Second Amendment people, but people who continually get firearms and use them unlawfully and violently need to be held accountable the same way that we hold shoplifters, and people who drive under influence accountable for multiple offenses,” Wilson says.

When people are let out on bond, they often work with a bail bondsman company to pay their bills and sign up for monitoring. In the business model, bondsmen make money for each client they have out on bond.

“There is a concern about the business model, and we’ll continue pushing that through things like where we take money that bondsmen put up when they don’t do their due diligence and when they aren’t helpful in bringing bond violators to the attention of the courts,” Wilsons says.

The bond reform law does have a stipulation that SLED will create a set of rules, definitions and potential action when it comes to bond companies.

“It’s not you know, a blight against all bondsman. There are a few bad ones out there that cause problems,” Wilson says.

Overall, Wilson calls the legislation a major step forward put says she will continue to push for more reform when it comes to gun usage penalties.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

VIDEO: Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
The district’s Board of Trustees approved Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract in a 6-3 vote on Wednesday.
New Charleston Co. Superintendent now highest paid in district history
The International African American Museum, located at Gadsden's Wharf, is set to open to the...
International African American Museum to hold opening worship service Thursday
One80 Place is working to end homelessness in the Lowcountry.
An organization breaks ground to build affordable apartments for the homeless