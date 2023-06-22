‘A major step forward’: Lowcountry solicitor weighs in on bond reform law

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on bond reform into law this week, and a Lowcountry solicitor says it’s a step in the right direction.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has been pushing for stricter bond laws. She says it’s a good first step in keeping certain violent criminals off the streets.

The top prosecutor for Charleston and Berkeley Counties thinks there is still work to be done in terms of holding bondsmen accountable and addressing certain actions as violent crimes.

“It’s a little like Whack-a-Mole. You know, we’ve created and gotten some really good legislation passed, and we’ll have to see what other problems that develop as a result of that, or that may have been overlooked in the legislation, but it was a good bipartisan effort,” Wilson says.

The bill, signed into law on Tuesday, addresses a few areas of how the bond system works. Judges set bonds for accused people who aren’t a flight risk or danger to the community. The judge will decide those standards and then set an amount of bond money and rules the person must pay in part and follow to be let out of jail before trial.

The new law revokes bond for anyone who commits a violent crime while out on bond for originally a violent crime. On the second offense, the person goes to jail and stays there until their time in court. In court, they will now face an additional felony charge with up to five years of prison time for committing a second violent crime while on bond. If convicted of the violent bond violation, they won’t get any credit for time already served either.

“As far as space goes, it’s not an issue in Charleston County. It is an issue in Berkeley County. And so, we’re going to have to also think about making room for the violent offenders and I’ve talked about this before we can do this surgically. We can do this wisely,” Wilson says.

She believes carefully looking at the cases before them, using the new law and streamlining lower-level crimes will be efficient.

“We’re looking at low level offenders and moving those cases quicker. We also have started screening low level offenders, cases that ultimately often get dismissed because of lack of evidence. We’re looking at those quicker so that we can move those people through the jail,” Wilson says.

She says there is still work to be done when it comes to certain offenses and dealing with bond company roles.

“It addresses a narrow set of offenders, those who commit crimes that are classified as violent. There are still some crimes out there that aren’t statutorily violent, but that you and I when we hear about them, domestic violence, strong armed robbery, things like that, that the general public says well that person’s violent too. You know, we may need to add some things to these bills,” Wilson explains.

South Carolina’s definition of violent crimes includes offenses of murder, attempted murder, sexual assault, voluntary manslaughter, trafficking, certain negligence resulting in death, and a variety of other specifics crimes.

“We still need to do some more with repeat gun offenders. Hands on people who continually to illegally possess firearms. The Governor and I and Speaker Smith are big Second Amendment people, but people who continually get firearms and use them unlawfully and violently need to be held accountable the same way that we hold shoplifters, and people who drive under influence accountable for multiple offenses,” Wilson says.

When people are let out on bond, they often work with a bail bondsman company to pay their bills and sign up for monitoring. In the business model, bondsmen make money for each client they have out on bond.

“There is a concern about the business model, and we’ll continue pushing that through things like where we take money that bondsmen put up when they don’t do their due diligence and when they aren’t helpful in bringing bond violators to the attention of the courts,” Wilsons says.

The bond reform law does have a stipulation that SLED will create a set of rules, definitions and potential action when it comes to bond companies.

“It’s not you know, a blight against all bondsman. There are a few bad ones out there that cause problems,” Wilson says.

Overall, Wilson calls the legislation a major step forward put says she will continue to push for more reform when it comes to gun usage penalties.

