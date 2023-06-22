SC Lottery
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting

Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a driver, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Jun. 22, 2023
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a McClellanville shooting that injured a driver.

Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office says.

At 11 p.m. on May 15, while traveling on Highway 17 near the intersection of N Highway 17 and Lofton Road, Gerald fired a weapon at Leroy Gilliard where he was struck, an affidavit states.

The sheriff’s office says that multiple bullet holes were found on Gillard’s 1996 white Honda Accord as he described the offending vehicle to be a black Chevrolet Silverado.

As Charleston County EMT’s were traveling in the same area they noticed the described pickup truck and observed the driver, an affidavit states.

Camera footage was reviewed and found that the only matching vehicle was a GMC Sierra with an South Carolina license plate registered to the accused and his father, the sheriff’s office says.

The phone number was verified by a bond company and research tools as the accused phone numbers, the sheriff’s office says.

A deputy says that they conducted a search warrant and found that the phone number records match the location of the truck as captured on the footage.

Gerald was being held at Al Cannon Detention Center and bail was denied on the attempted murder charge, the sheriff’s office says.

