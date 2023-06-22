SC Lottery
‘A more complete telling of history’: IAAM to open for public viewing

After more than two decades of planning and building, the International African American Museum will officially open its doors to the public on Tuesday.
By Caitlin Ashbaugh
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The project has accrued an average of $96 million in funding from more than 1,000 donors, according to the International African American Museum.

The museum will speak on African history and its global impact, with certain displays tying closely to the city of Charleston.

The museum was built on top of the historic Gadsden’s Wharf, the disembarkation point for tens of thousands of former slaves.

Indoor exhibits will have a collection of historical artifacts and artwork, as well as films and interactive experiences.

The mission of IAAM is “to challenge, illuminate, inspire and move people to action.”

Visitors will be able to see and hear untold stories of trauma, truth and triumph throughout multiple centuries of African culture.

IAAM Founding President Michael B. Moore said working to elevate the stories of all will help make the community a better, more inclusive space.

" To create a museum that uplifts the stories, the history, of people who have contributed so much to helping to build this nation,” Moore said. “But yet, have often found their stories not in the annuls of history in the way they deserve, I think it’s an important part to help develop the broader, more complete telling of American history.”

For more information on how to you can plan a visit to IAAM, click here.

