Orangeburg Co. man charged in connection to ill treatment of animal

John Glover, 63, was charged in connection to ill treatment of animal, according to Orangeburg...
John Glover, 63, was charged in connection to ill treatment of animal, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.(Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after an incident involving two dogs.

John Glover Jr., 63, has been charged with ill treatment of animals and animal fighting and baiting, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says.

He says deputies were called to Woods Street in reference to a dog being attacked by another dog on June 13.

The sheriff’s office says a security video that captured the incident shows an individual who is believed to have encouraged his dog to attack another dog by saying “Get him, kill him, (expletive) him up!”

The video also shows a sleeping dog who’s laying on a lawn during the incident before being attacked, Ravenell says.

He says if Glover is convicted he faces up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 for animal alone while the felony charge of ill treatment carries a penalty between 180 days and 5 years in prison.

