Seven Mile community concerned over Hwy 41 expansion, neighborhood rezoning

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - After a grant was approved yesterday by Charleston County Council to receive more funding for the Highway 41 Corridor Improvement Project, members in the Seven Mile community in Mount Pleasant say they’re anticipating another impact on the community, which is leaving them at a standstill.

This community is part of what they call the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor, where some families have lived for more than 100 years. Within the group came a Highway 41 Corridor Task Force, made up of members from Mount Pleasant and communities from the area, to discuss traffic and come up with a way to allow the improvement of the traffic flow without destroying communities at the same time.

The Highway 41 Improvement Corridor Project includes widening Highway 41, a new two-lane parkway from Highway 41 to Park West Boulevard, improvements at several intersections on Highway 42 and Highway 17 along with pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

Since traffic is very heavy in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 17, Members of the Community Action Group for Encouragement proposed a new plan to the County to come up with a compromise, which ended in rejection. Now the area is undergoing a rezoning, and C.A.G.E. President George Freeman says they feel like they have no power when it comes to local government.

“Since a lot of African Americans feel that they have no power when it comes to government they feel there’s no need of even fighting,” Freeman said. “If it wasn’t for small groups like the C.A.G.E organization, I don’t think we’d have any fight going on in this neighborhood.”

In addition to what’s happening with the road, Charleston County Council is set to have a public meeting on July 18 regarding commercializing and rezoning the area.

“The bottom line is what we’d really love is for our community to be left alone so we can continue to thrive like the newer communities that are moving here,” Freeman said. “While the other communities are thriving, ours are deteriorating because of the actions of our local government.”

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 18 at the Charleston County Council Chambers located at 4045 Bridge View Drive.

