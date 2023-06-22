Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Raymond and Mater

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - This week’s Waggin’ Wednesday features two loveably four-legged friends from the Saint Frances Animal Center who are ready to find their fur-ever homes!

Raymond, 6, is a jack of all trades, according to the shelter. The shelter says this kitty can be very cuddly, curious and playful but also laid back. They say Raymond does great with other cats, especially other humans. He is a quiet fella, but his soft meow will have you hooked. Staff says Raymond will stay right by your side scarfing down snacks while enjoying quality time with his humans. Raymond has been at the shelter since January and is ready to find a home where he can stay for the rest of his life!

Mater is a 1-year-old bubbly, super playful ball of chocolate fluff, according to the shelter. Mater’s favorite time of the day is when he gets to play in the yard with all of his other four-legged friends. He loves to explore, and the shelter says he’s a pro at running, jumping and frolicking through the grass. Staff say if you are looking for a puppy-like personality to take over the universe with you- Mater’s your guy!

The Saint Frances Animal Center is located at 125 Ridge St. in Georgetown and is open all week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter will also be at PetSmart Surfside this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a nice selection of adoptable cats and dogs. Then, on Sunday they will be set up at Starbucks on Pawleys Island from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

