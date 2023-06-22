SC Lottery
Wet start to Thursday, drier weather by the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Our stuck weather pattern continues but hope is on the way for sunnier, drier days! An area of low pressure that stalled across the southeast early this week will finally begin to move on over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Scattered showers and storms are likely this morning with the chance of rain continuing into the afternoon and evening. Less rain is likely at times from late this morning through the afternoon. We still expect the rain chance to continue through this evening with heavy rain in spots while others stay dry. More sunshine is expected on Friday as we begin to transition toward drier, sunnier weather. There will still be a decent chance of storms on Friday before the rain chances drop off more significantly on Saturday. We’ll turn hotter this weekend with more sunshine, highs will top out near 90 degrees both days.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 85.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

