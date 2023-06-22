SC Lottery
William & Mary’s Bundy leads after Round 1 of Rice Planters Amateur

(KNOP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - William & Mary’s Charlie Bundy shot a first round 65 to take a 1 shot lead after Wednesday at the 51st Rice Planters Amateur Tournament at Snee Farm Country Club.

Bundy would go bogey free in his round collecting birdies on 2, 3, 13, 15 and 18 with an eagle on 9.

West Virginia’s Max Green is one shot back at -6 while South Carolina’s Zach Adams leads a trio of players tied for 3rd at -5.

Other notables include Coastal Carolina’s Garrett Cooper at -4 and Snee Farm’s Daniel Keddie at -3.

Defending champion Aidan Kramer of Georgia Tech, who’s attempting to become the first repeat champion in 25 years, shot a -1.

The 2nd round will begin on Thursday morning.

