SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Young girl drowns after being pinned underneath inflatable tube in river, police say

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube in...
Authorities say a 14-year-old girl has died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube in the Colorado River.(LeonardFarrell via Canva | File image)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities say a teenager has drowned in the Colorado River this week.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a 14-year-old girl died after being pinned underneath an inflatable tube while out on the Colorado River Tuesday night.

Authorities said the girl was tossed from the tube when the jet ski pulling her capsized.

The 14-year-old was wearing a life vest but ended up pinned between the tube and the piling of the Laughlin Bridge, unable to get up for air.

According to police, she was pulled from the water, and emergency crews started CPR. They transported her to the hospital but she was pronounced deceased.

Authorities said the jet ski rider wasn’t impaired or operating the watercraft recklessly.

The girl was visiting the area from Downey and police did not immediately release her name.

Bullhead City police said the 14-year-old’s death remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department is reporting a serious crash has closed a portion of I-526...
Coroner identifies 37-year-old man killed in Wando Bridge crash
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
The National Weather Service issued a special marine warning after allowing a severe...
FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorm warnings expire, marine warning issued
Deputies were called to Taurus Lane in Moncks Corner for reports of an argument around 6 p.m.,...
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool

Latest News

The proposed trail would run from Park West Boulevard, through the roundabout at Carolina Park,...
Community input needed for proposed Carolina Park & Park Avenue trail
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Coroner IDs victim in Berkeley Co. ATV crash
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster,...
Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case
This booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Condelarious Garcia on...
Chicago man faces multiple charges in hit-and-run that injured 4 outside ballpark
At 2:34 p.m., radar spotted a severe thunderstorm near Old Santee Canal State Park, moving...
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Berkeley County