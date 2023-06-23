1 of 3 wanted in fatal Georgetown shooting still at large
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are continuing the search for a third and final suspect in a fatal shooting early Friday morning at a gas station.
Keonne Nysir Spann, 21, is wanted for murder in the shooting, which happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday at the Money Saver on Highmarket Street, Maj. Nelson Brown said.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Reginald Green.
Two other suspects, Montasia Leshay Cokley, 20; and Jaheim Robert Johnson, 20; turned themselves in earlier on Friday, Brown said.
Police said Cockley surrendered to police Friday morning. Brown said Johnson surrendered to law enforcement at 1:15 p.m. Both Cockley and Johnson were charged with accessory after the fact to murder and were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Police say Spann should be considered armed and dangerous
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.
