1 of 3 wanted in fatal Georgetown shooting still at large

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police are continuing the search for a third and final suspect in a fatal shooting early Friday morning at a gas station.

Keonne Nysir Spann, 21, is wanted for murder in the shooting, which happened at approximately 12:50 a.m. Friday at the Money Saver on Highmarket Street, Maj. Nelson Brown said.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 37-year-old Reginald Green.

Georgetown police are seaching for Keonne Spann in reference to a deadly shooting near a Georgetown gas station Friday morning.(Georgetown Police Department)

Two other suspects, Montasia Leshay Cokley, 20; and Jaheim Robert Johnson, 20; turned themselves in earlier on Friday, Brown said.

Police said Cockley surrendered to police Friday morning. Brown said Johnson surrendered to law enforcement at 1:15 p.m. Both Cockley and Johnson were charged with accessory after the fact to murder and were being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Police say Spann should be considered armed and dangerous

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.

