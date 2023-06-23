SC Lottery
1 killed in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Charleston on Thursday, the North...
A man has died after a single-vehicle crash in North Charleston on Thursday, the North Charleston Police Department says.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Thursday.

A witness told the police department that the crash happened at Patriot Boulevard and Club Course Drive when a Kia van swerved in and out of the lane behind her, drove passed her in a high rate of speed and then ran into a light before wrapping around a tree.

Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found open bottles of liquor along with a green plant like substance in a clear ziploc bag that appeared to be marijuana on the floor of the driver’s side.

The man was treated by firefighters on scene and then transported to a hospital by EMS, the police department says.

