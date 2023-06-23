SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 killed in shooting near Georgetown gas station

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station that left one person dead in...
Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station that left one person dead in Georgetown Friday morning.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station that left one person dead in Georgetown Friday morning.

Georgetown police were called to the Money Saver on Highmarket Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Maj. Nelson Brown said officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Reginald Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
Pedestrian ‘seriously injured’ in crash near Hollywood
The shooting was reported at Willow Trace apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard off of Ashley...
1 person hurt in Dorchester Co. shooting
The International African American Museum, located at Gadsden's Wharf, is set to open to the...
International African American Museum holds opening worship service
The City of Goose Creek Fire Department was called to a report of a structure fire in the 400...
Residents displaced after early morning house fire in Goose Creek