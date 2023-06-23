1 killed in shooting near Georgetown gas station

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station that left one person dead in Georgetown Friday morning.

Georgetown police were called to the Money Saver on Highmarket Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Maj. Nelson Brown said officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Reginald Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.

