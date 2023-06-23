SC Lottery
1 killed, suspect identified in shooting near Georgetown gas station

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a gas station that left one person dead in Georgetown Friday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department has identified a suspect in an early-morning shooting that left one person dead Friday morning.

Maj. Nelson Brown says a warrant for murder has been issued and officers are searching for 21-year-old Keonne Nysir Spann.

Georgetown police were called to the Money Saver on Highmarket Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Brown said officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Reginald Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.

Warrants were also issued for 20-year-old Jaheim Robert Johnson and 20-year-old Montasia Leshay Coakley for accessory after the fact of murder, Brown said.

Police say Spann should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.

