1 person hurt in Dorchester Co. shooting

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was hurt in a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting was reported at Willow Trace apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard off of Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:43 p.m., Lt. Rick Carson said.

Carson said one person hurt in the shooting and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies on scene found shell casings on the ground, Carson said. He said unoccupied car received damage from a bullet.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

