1 person hurt in Dorchester Co. shooting
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was hurt in a shooting Thursday night.
The shooting was reported at Willow Trace apartments on Windsor Hill Boulevard off of Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:43 p.m., Lt. Rick Carson said.
Carson said one person hurt in the shooting and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Deputies on scene found shell casings on the ground, Carson said. He said unoccupied car received damage from a bullet.
It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story.
