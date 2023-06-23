1 suspect surrenders to police, 2 at large in deadly Georgetown shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly, early-morning shooting at a Georgetown gas station has turned herself in.

Maj. Nelson Brown said Montasia Leshay Cokley turned herself in Friday morning and was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. A warrant had been issued for Cokley for accessory after the fact of murder earlier Friday morning.

Two other suspects were still being sought by police Friday morning.

Brown says a warrant for murder has been issued and officers are searching for 21-year-old Keonne Nysir Spann.

A warrant was also issued for 20-year-old Jaheim Robert Johnson for accessory after the fact of murder.

Georgetown police were called to the Money Saver on Highmarket Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.

Brown said officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Reginald Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.

Georgetown police are searching for Montasia Cokley (left) and Jaheim Johnson (right) in reference to an early-morning shooting. (Georgetown Police Department)

Police say Spann should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.

