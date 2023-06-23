1 suspect surrenders to police, 2 at large in deadly Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police say a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly, early-morning shooting at a Georgetown gas station has turned herself in.
Maj. Nelson Brown said Montasia Leshay Cokley turned herself in Friday morning and was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center. A warrant had been issued for Cokley for accessory after the fact of murder earlier Friday morning.
Two other suspects were still being sought by police Friday morning.
Brown says a warrant for murder has been issued and officers are searching for 21-year-old Keonne Nysir Spann.
A warrant was also issued for 20-year-old Jaheim Robert Johnson for accessory after the fact of murder.
Georgetown police were called to the Money Saver on Highmarket Street around 12:50 a.m. Friday for a reported shooting.
Brown said officers found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound.
Reginald Green, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene, Brown said.
Police say Spann should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or the agency’s tip line at 843-545-4400.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.