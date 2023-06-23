SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp

The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a helicopter, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.(Markus Volk/Getty Images via Canva)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad, Stacie Van Dyke and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRAZEE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was killed by a boat propeller while he was attending a Christian summer camp in Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff confirmed the death, saying the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Lake Six.

The teen was attending Camp Cherith, a Christian-based summer camp that includes boating activities such as fishing and waterskiing.

The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a helicopter, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

Kendra Mohn, the executive director of Camp Cherith, also confirmed the boy’s death in a statement.

“Staff members attempted life-saving care while emergency responders were enroute,” the statement said, in part. “I am sad to say, professionals were not able to save the camper’s life. Please pray for this camper’s family and all those grieving after this accident.”

The sheriff’s office said no foul play or alcohol is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., gavels in before India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
Speaker McCarthy supports expunging Trump’s impeachments over Ukraine and Jan. 6
The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation