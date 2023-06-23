SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Florida Ave. just before 5 p.m. on June 4. Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, Emmanuel Johnson, 18, of Goose Creek, died at the hospital the next day.

During the investigation, detectives identified Grampus as the suspect and issued a murder warrant for his arrest, police said.

Grampus was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls
Josephine Wright, 93, claims she is being harassed and sued because she refuses to sell her land.
‘Just leave me alone’: 93-year-old claims developer is suing to claim property
Richard Elijah Gerald, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a Highway 17 shooting of a...
Man arrested in connection to Highway 17 shooting
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the...
33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits
VIDEO: 1 killed in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
VIDEO: Preview tour shows what to expect at International African American Museum
Rontrell Matthews, 32, was arrested after an alleged assault of a minor on Northwoods...
Man facing charges after alleged assault of a minor