17-year-old charged in N. Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a shooting that killed an 18-year-old earlier this month.

Ti’Zaveis Jaquann Grampus, 17, is charged with murder, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Florida Ave. just before 5 p.m. on June 4. Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, Emmanuel Johnson, 18, of Goose Creek, died at the hospital the next day.

During the investigation, detectives identified Grampus as the suspect and issued a murder warrant for his arrest, police said.

Grampus was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on Friday.

He was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.