33-year-old man identified as pedestrian in Hollywood crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Brandon Ancrum, 33, of Hollywood, died from injuries related to the crash, Chief Deputy Coroner Brittney Martin said.

The crash happened on Highway 162 near Scott White Road around 9:15 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Ancrum was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, officials say. The sheriff’s office said the car remained on scene.

Ancrum died at the hospital, officials said.

It’s unclear if the driver is facing any charges.

