Berkeley Co. authorities search for endangered missing woman

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family.

Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.

Mitchum is 5-foot 5-inches tall. Officials say she was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on where Mitchum might be, is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.