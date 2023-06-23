SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. authorities search for endangered missing woman

Veron Vickie Mitchum, 66, of Summerville, was last heard from on Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Moncks Corner Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 66-year-old woman who was reported missing by her family.

Mitchum is 5-foot 5-inches tall. Officials say she was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black jeans.

Anyone with information on where Mitchum might be, is asked to contact the Berkeley County Dispatch Center at 843-719-4169.

