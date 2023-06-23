SC Lottery
Clemson to Face TCU in Hall of Fame Series Toronto

By Clemson Athletics
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will participate in the 2023 Hall of Fame Series Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on December 9. In conjunction with the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Clemson will face TCU in the highly anticipated doubleheader. Purdue and Alabama will also match up in the showcase.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to compete in an outstanding Hall of Fame event in Toronto,” said Head Coach Brad Brownell. “I have great respect for Coach Dixon and the TCU program, and we’re excited about competing against a high-level opponent. It should be a great day of college basketball!”

Clemson is 3-0 all-time against TCU. The Tigers and Horned Frogs last met on Nov. 24, 2019 in Las Vegas at the MGM Main Event at T-Mobile Arena. Clemson outscored TCU 24-8 in the last 7:19 of the game, including a 15-0 run to end regulation and force overtime. The Tigers prevailed 62-60.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale in July. On-sale date, game times, fan experience information, credentials and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.

