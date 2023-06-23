SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC’s Max DuPree leads after 2 rounds of the Rice Planters Amateur

(KNOP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston’s Max DuPree shot a 2nd round 67 to take a 1 shot lead going into the final day of the Rice Planters Amateur tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday.

DuPree had 4 birdies and an eagle on 16 to go to -7.

Snee Farm’s Will Ovenden is tied for 2nd with UNC Greensboro’s Connor Brown and Yin Ho Yue of Oregon at -6.

Charlie Bundy of William & Mary, who led after the first round at -7, struggled on Thursday shooting a 78 to go to -1.

Defending champion Aidan Kramer of Georgia Tech also struggled as he shot a 75 to fall to +2.

The final round will begin Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
The Summerville Police Department is investigating the drowning Sunday afternoon of a...
Coroner IDs Summerville toddler who drowned in swimming pool
Zachary Maitland, 24, is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a stolen...
Report: Suspects stole microwaves, fire extinguishers from closed business
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
A 70-year-old man died after first responders were called to a possible drowning on Pawleys...
Child whose grandfather died saving him from drowning released from hospital

Latest News

Brandon Miller, right, poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected...
Hornets select Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson with No. 2 pick in NBA draft
Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. gestures after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a...
Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr elected to start in MLB All-Star Game
Clemson to Face TCU in Hall of Fame Series Toronto
Gamecocks Set to Face Virginia Tech in Charlotte Nov. 10