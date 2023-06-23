CofC’s Max DuPree leads after 2 rounds of the Rice Planters Amateur

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston’s Max DuPree shot a 2nd round 67 to take a 1 shot lead going into the final day of the Rice Planters Amateur tournament at Snee Farm Country Club in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday.

DuPree had 4 birdies and an eagle on 16 to go to -7.

Snee Farm’s Will Ovenden is tied for 2nd with UNC Greensboro’s Connor Brown and Yin Ho Yue of Oregon at -6.

Charlie Bundy of William & Mary, who led after the first round at -7, struggled on Thursday shooting a 78 to go to -1.

Defending champion Aidan Kramer of Georgia Tech also struggled as he shot a 75 to fall to +2.

The final round will begin Friday morning.

