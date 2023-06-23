FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Atlantic, Bret pulls away from Lesser Antilles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Depression Four strengthened into Tropical Storm Cindy Thursday night as it moved across the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Bret brought winds and heavy rain to islands in the eastern Caribbean Friday morning.

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman said neither storm posed a threat to the Lowcountry.

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Tropical Storm Cindy forms in the Atlantic and forecast to move north, northwest over the next five days. The storm may strengthen for a day or two before weakening later in the weekend next week due to a poor development environment. No threat. pic.twitter.com/OlDjBi0gj4 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) June 23, 2023

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Cindy was located near latitude 12.1 North, longitude 46.9 West and moving west-northwest near 15 mph. Forecasters said this general motion is expected to continue over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the storm is expected to remain well east and northeast of the northern Leeward Islands through early next week.

Cindy had maximum sustained winds estimated around 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the few days. The estimated central pressure is 1005 mb or 29.68 inches.

Bret’s trailing rainbands continue to produce gusty winds and heavy rains

Tropical Storm Bret brought winds and heavy rain early Friday to islands in the eastern Caribbean that shut down to prepare for potential landslides and flooding.

As of 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.4 North, longitude 63.6 West. Bret is moving west at near 18 mph and is expected to move in the same direction through the weekend.

Bret was located about 160 miles west of St. Vincent and 370 miles east-northeast of Curacao.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret will continue moving westward away from the Windward Islands and across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea during the next couple of days.

Bret had maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. Forecasters said Bret is expected to weaken during the next couple of days before dissipating over the central Caribbean Sea by Saturday night or Sunday.

Tropical storm force winds from Bret extend up to 125 miles from the center.

The estimated central pressure is 1001 mb or 29.56 inches.

